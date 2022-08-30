Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Obasanjo Says He has no preferred Candidate

YouNews August 30, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 61 Views

A former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said he had no preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election but a national agenda for the country.

Obasanjo made the declaration when he paid a visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at the Uphill in Minna, Niger State on Sunday 28 August 2022.

“I don’t have a special candidate,” he said. “I have a national agenda”.

Continuing, he said: “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.”

