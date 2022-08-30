Obasanjo Says He has no preferred Candidate

A former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said he had no preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election but a national agenda for the country.

Obasanjo made the declaration when he paid a visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at the Uphill in Minna, Niger State on Sunday 28 August 2022.

“I don’t have a special candidate,” he said. “I have a national agenda”.

Continuing, he said: “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.”