Pathetic! Pregnant lady seeks buyer for unborn baby

A pregnant lady, identified only as Chinaza, has approached doctors at the National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to seek buyer for her unborn baby.

The 23-year-old lady got pregnant, she left her parents house in Imo State to live with her friend in Lagos State.

A source in the hospital, who spoke with our correspondent on Monday, said Chinaza friend’s house was later demolished, adding that they both relocated to Abuja.

The source said, “A pregnant lady came to the hospital over the weekend and said she wanted to sell her unborn baby. She said she mistakenly got pregnant and left her parents house in Imo State to stay with her friend in Lagos State.

While living with her friend, she said her residence was demolished and they travelled to Abuja to live with her friend’s uncle. She said her uncle’s landlady complained about the number of persons occupying the apartment, and they were later asked to leave.

“While wandering around, she said she requested help from a woman she met in Utako, Abuja, and the woman gave her N500.

She said the woman told her to come to the hospital to say whatever was on her mind.

She has been handed over to the police in FCT.