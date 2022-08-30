Uncovered!.. Airport Cleaner Who Leads Drug Syndicates

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, Ohiagu Sunday, who leads a drug syndicate at the international wing of the airport.

He was nabbed on Tuesday 23rd August following the arrest of an intending passenger on Airpeace flight to Dubai, UAE, Obinna Jacob Osita who was arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, gari and crayfish. One other member of the airport syndicate who works with Ohiagu has also been arrested while operatives are after another suspect.

Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State to traffic the drugs and equally contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner from Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo State to create access for the unhindered passage of the trafficker.