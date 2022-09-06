GOCOP set for Annual Conference In Lagos,Oct 6

The 2022 conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Pub­lishers (GOCOP) will be held in Lagos on Thursday, October 6 at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja.

The theme for the confer­ence is ‘2023 Elections: Man­aging the Process for Credible Outcome’ and it will feature prominent stakeholders in the polity, civil society organ­isations, security, judiciary and media, among others.

This year’s conference which will be holding barely five months to the 2023 gener­al elections and one week into the official commencement of campaigns by political par­ties will provide a roadmap for political actors and the various publics on the need to play by the rules and con­form to acceptable electoral behaviour, a statement by Mr. Olumide Iyanda, secretary of the Conference Planning Committee said.

This year’s conference which will be heralded by a business luncheon with GO­COP partners on Wednesday, October 5, at the same venue, is the 6th in the series.

Speakers at previous con­ferences include Rev. Mat­thew Hassan Kukah, the Bish­op of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on ‘Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward’. In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Fed­eration delivered keynotes of the conference in his capacity as chairman of the Presiden­tial Task Force on Covid-19. He spoke on ‘Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Re­construction in Nigeria’.

Quoting the chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Ken Ugbechie, the statement said: “the choice of this year’s theme was informed by contemporary political, economic, securityand socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria ahead of a very critical general election.”

The conference will bring together many policy and decision makers from the private and public sectors as well as scholars, non-govern­mental organisations and the media, the statement said.