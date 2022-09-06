GOCOP set for Annual Conference In Lagos,Oct 6

The 2022 conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) will be held in Lagos on Thursday, October 6 at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja.
The theme for the conference is ‘2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome’ and it will feature prominent stakeholders in the polity, civil society organisations, security, judiciary and media, among others.
This year’s conference which will be holding barely five months to the 2023 general elections and one week into the official commencement of campaigns by political parties will provide a roadmap for political actors and the various publics on the need to play by the rules and conform to acceptable electoral behaviour, a statement by Mr. Olumide Iyanda, secretary of the Conference Planning Committee said.
This year’s conference which will be heralded by a business luncheon with GOCOP partners on Wednesday, October 5, at the same venue, is the 6th in the series.
Speakers at previous conferences include Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on ‘Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward’. In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation delivered keynotes of the conference in his capacity as chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. He spoke on ‘Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria’.
Quoting the chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Ken Ugbechie, the statement said: “the choice of this year’s theme was informed by contemporary political, economic, securityand socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria ahead of a very critical general election.”
The conference will bring together many policy and decision makers from the private and public sectors as well as scholars, non-governmental organisations and the media, the statement said.