Incredible : Bandits ‘arrest’ thief, hand him over to community leader

A group of armed bandits have ‘arrested’ a scavenger, who is into stealing, in Katsina State

The scavenger, a middle-aged man, specializes in uprooting metal rods and removing iron bars, from deserted buildings at a deserted village in the state.

The criminal scavenger was caught by the bandits while they were on a ‘patrol’ on their motorcycles, it was learnt.

An exclusive video obtained by PRNigeria showed the bandit-terrorists parading the scavenger and his stolen metal rods inside a cart before a community leader.

Though the date of the incident could not be confirmed from the video where the bandits warned the thief about the danger of stealing.

“Don’t you know that it is a criminal offence to steal? You are lucky that we are handing you over to authority we could have executed for engaging in criminal activities,” the bandits warned.

The terrorists, who in the video wielded sophisticated guns, told the community leader to ensure the ‘scavenger thief’ is dealt with according to the law to deter others from stealing.

PRNigeria gathered that the bandits did not only hand over their ‘catch’ to the Katsina community chief but also ensured he was later whisked away by security personnel for interrogation.

