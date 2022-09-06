Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
S/Court Upholds Ruto’s Victory As Kenya President..Sept 13 for Swearing-in

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday has okayed William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election.

Raila Odinga had alleged fraud in the poll.

“This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

The court dismissed all nine issues at the heart of the challenge to the results, which had delivered victory to Ruto by a margin of less than two percentage points.

“The irregularities were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election,” Koome declared.

Ruto, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, is now due to take office on September 13.

Both the Ruto and Odinga camps had pledged to accept the court’s ruling.

