Sanwo Olu goes tough, forces Commissioner to Resign, as 6 Die In Building Collapse

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, is saying more heads will roll.

“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.”

He said this as he accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.

His resignation came in barely 24 hours after a seven storey building collapsed and killed six people in Lekki.

The seven-storey building has collapsed near the Sand Field bus stop in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos .

The building was under construction when it caved in.

It was a face saving option rather than been sacked with ignominy.. Sources have said.

Reliable sources at the Government Secretariat Alausa,Ikeja confirmed that some top officials in charge of building approvals, and Urban Renewal Office found to have compromised standards, culminating in several collapsed buildings thereby causing embarrassment and condemnation for Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu have been marked for compulsory “pen down” (retirement) and sack.