Adamu Garba attacked for Proposing Renaming UNN After Queen Elizabeth

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, on Thursday, proposed that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, should be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II as an honour.

He said this on Twitter shortly after the Queen died on Thursday evening.

Garba wrote, “In order to immortalise Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria.

“Those of you that went to UNN, Nsukka, get ready to redo your CVs. Hopefully, your former school will be renamed to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.”

In deluge of reactions one commenter said : Name your family, kindred, village, town, LGA, State Geo Political Zone and ur Region after her “

“North no get university? Most of your statements at times amazed me, you just talk without thinking about it”

Let them rename Ahmadu Bello university to Queen Elizabeth university,that will be very nice”