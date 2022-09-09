Charles III is England king.. As it’s in Ibadan… no contest, no rancour

The Duke of Cambridge becomes the Prince of Wales…

He will be Prince of Wales. It’s automatic. But the Dukedom is permanent.

For example, the Queen that just passed was Duchess of Edinburgh but she no longer used that title officially.

The heir to the throne is automatically the Prince/Princess of Wales. Philip will still be Duke of Cambridge but will stop using the title officially, his official title will be Prince of Wales.

All her children — Charles, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, flocked to her Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral,after her death.

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.