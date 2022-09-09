Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Charles III is England king.. As it’s in Ibadan… no contest, no rancour

Charles III is England king.. As it’s in Ibadan… no contest, no rancour

YouNews September 9, 2022 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 87 Views

The Duke of Cambridge becomes the Prince of Wales…

He will be Prince of Wales. It’s automatic. But the Dukedom is permanent.

For example, the Queen that just passed was Duchess of Edinburgh but she no longer used that title officially.

The heir to the throne is automatically the Prince/Princess of Wales. Philip will still be Duke of Cambridge but will stop using the title officially, his official title will be Prince of Wales.

All her children — Charles, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, flocked to her Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral,after her death.

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

GOCOP set for Annual Conference In Lagos,Oct 6

The 2022 conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Pub­lishers (GOCOP) will be held in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.