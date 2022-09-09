Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Curiously, Prof Uju Anya’s remark on Queen gets support

Curiously, Prof Uju Anya’s remark on Queen gets support

YouNews September 9, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 100 Views

Many are hailing Prof Uju Anya as bold and blunt…The woman is heroin, brave and courageous.

“I stand with Prof Uju Anya! Queen Elizabeth could have done a lot more for Africa nay Nigeria 🇳🇬 in her latter years but chose not to.

I liken her to the top leaders and players in Nigeria that are watching Nigeria burn and have decided to keep silent just to maintain the status. IBB, T Y DANJUMA, ABUBAKAR, YAKUBU GOWON just to mention a few, why would I mourn if these men pass without bringing Nigeria to the point of true nationhood and greatness.

While I feel for the deceased, as is the nature of man, I do not mourn as of a loss, I still mourn my loss of self for over 400 years.

“In as much as I am remorseful over the death of Queen Elizebeth I wonder if she has met with all the people she presided over thier genocide and how they are reacting to her? How about African treasures which are in her vault. It should be given back to the owners. That death reparations.
“Many poor people in Africa are waiting for thier loots to be retuned”

Another analyst mentioned
“Let the truth be told Britain under the Queen and Prime minister are happy and infact the course of suffering of the countries the colonized.

“After stealing what they have, continue killing any one that will challenge their continued holding tight the economy of the countries. Very wicked Country

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Meet a tribe with V-shaped feet like Ostrich

This tribe is known as the ostrich people because of their V-shaped feet. They are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.