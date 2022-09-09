Curiously, Prof Uju Anya’s remark on Queen gets support

Many are hailing Prof Uju Anya as bold and blunt…The woman is heroin, brave and courageous.

“I stand with Prof Uju Anya! Queen Elizabeth could have done a lot more for Africa nay Nigeria 🇳🇬 in her latter years but chose not to.

I liken her to the top leaders and players in Nigeria that are watching Nigeria burn and have decided to keep silent just to maintain the status. IBB, T Y DANJUMA, ABUBAKAR, YAKUBU GOWON just to mention a few, why would I mourn if these men pass without bringing Nigeria to the point of true nationhood and greatness.

While I feel for the deceased, as is the nature of man, I do not mourn as of a loss, I still mourn my loss of self for over 400 years.

“In as much as I am remorseful over the death of Queen Elizebeth I wonder if she has met with all the people she presided over thier genocide and how they are reacting to her? How about African treasures which are in her vault. It should be given back to the owners. That death reparations.

“Many poor people in Africa are waiting for thier loots to be retuned”

Another analyst mentioned

“Let the truth be told Britain under the Queen and Prime minister are happy and infact the course of suffering of the countries the colonized.

“After stealing what they have, continue killing any one that will challenge their continued holding tight the economy of the countries. Very wicked Country