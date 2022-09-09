Egbewole becomes new UNILORIN V-C

Prof Wahab Egbewole, an expert in International Law and Jurisprudence, has emerged as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

Malam Abidu Yazid, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing council disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday evening in Ilorin.

He stated that the emergence of Egbewole followed a rigorous selection procedure.

Thw News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbewole, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), will take over from the incumbent vice-chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, whose tenure ends Oct. 15, 2022.

The Unilorin pro-Chancellor disclosed that 13 candidates were shortlisted out of 29 applicants for the post of the vice-chancellor.

NAN reports that the University of Ilorin in March 2022 placed an advertorial for application into the office of the vice-chancellor of the institution after which 13 candidates were shortlisted.

Yazid, however, added that the shortlisted candidates had their applications processed for over a period of four days before the council decided to settle for Egbewole.

He said the choice of the council for the new vice-chancellor is who would be sympathetic to the needs of the students and be mindful of the needs and aspirations of the institution’s host community.

“When the applications were received, the Council constituted a Selection Board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates. In the end, we shortlisted thirteen candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.

“We interacted with them and processed their application over a period of four days. We checked and double-checked their credentials. We closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the University.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community as well as the candidate who, in our opinion, would be truly concerned about the progress of the University and our responsibility to our nation.

“I am glad to inform you that the Council, has after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN as the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin”, Yazid said.