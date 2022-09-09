Lawan licks political wounds, misadventure leading to regrets

This us the travails of Dr Ahmad Lawan who was a lecturer before he became a member of the House of Representatives in 1999 representing the good people of Bade/Jakusko of Yobe state.

He got re-elected in 2003.

In 2007, he won election as Yobe North Senator. He won again in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

If you recall that Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi was a Speaker Rivers HoA between 1999 and 2007 and then Governor for eight years. Then Minister until May and you recall that Aregbesola was a Commissioner from 1999 to 2007 and then Governor for eight years and then Minister from 2019, you will agree with me that it’s difficult to find any other Nigerian who has remained in government longer than Lawan.

He wanted to be the Senate President in 2015 but even though, he was the choice of the party, Saraki outsmarted him when he connived with the opposition and offered PDP the DSP office and a few APC Senators.

Lawan however succeeded in becoming the Senate President in 2019 after the chairmanship of Oshiomole had made Saraki and his troop leave the APC in a well planned political master class launched from Bourdillion.

It was this role played by Asiwaju that made him tell Lawan that he’d lick his wound at the Eagle Square that memorable night.

The day Tinubu went to the Senate chamber to formally inform them of his aspiration, Lawan said that he has the support of the members. He said that Tinubu needed not come. But as the days passed by, Lawan also smelt blood. He had assurances that he stood a very big chance in getting the ticket and so he threw in his hat.

Social media political actors who mostly cook up stories said that his aspiration was a Northern Agenda. You know that much feared agenda? They said that the North would unite behind him.

They said that the president had ordered the party chairman, another Northerner, to ensure that Lawan got the ticket.

But the truth of the matter is that it was only the chairman who thought that he could anoint and impose Lawan on the party.

When Asiwaju reminded other leaders of the roles he played in the their emergence at Abeokuta, Adamu saw a golden opportunity to strike.

He started to grant interviews that Asiwaju would be made to pay for his outburst particularly to the President but when Tinubu was working for GMB in 2014 at the APC primaries and later general election, Adamu was in PDP.

Asiwaju remained focused.

And in the night the APC Governors met with the President, they made it very clear that the next presidential flag bearer of the party must come from the South and the President agreed but he said he would not stop anyone from contesting.

Adamu then fully carried Lawan on his back and called a meeting of the National Working Committee of the party for Lawan imposition but other members of the NWC rose against him. They said that if Lawan was truly the choice of the President, the President should come and tell them by himself. Adamu left. He had lost it.

Lawan still went ahead hoping for a miracle at Eagle Square but miracle did not happen. It was a night of reward for personal sacrifice, diligence, rigorous consultations and focus and complete dedication to a cause, a life long ambition.

Lawan then recalled that he could get ‘his’ Senate ticket but he did not participate in the primaries. You know it has become his personal inheritance but Machina had won it while Lawan was busy chasing the shadow.

Machina was under immense pressure to relinquish it but till date, the man refuse to yield.

INEC witnessed the primaries according to our Law and so they are left with no option than to recognise only the duly elected candidate.

Lawan still hope that he has it because Adamu actually submitted his name as the holder of the ticket but he never participated in the process and except Machina hands it over to him, his self inflicted travails are yet from being over.