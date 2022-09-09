Meet a tribe with V-shaped feet like Ostrich

This tribe is known as the ostrich people because of their V-shaped feet.

They are the Vadoma, or two-toed tribe, and they provide an unmatched example of genetic effects in a small population, for they have the condition known as ectrodactyly in which the middle three toes are absent.

The Vadoma speak Chikunda (Portuguese) and KoreKore, the language of the Mkorekore tribe. Their features are distinct from other African tribes, and their preoccupations are hunting, trapping wild animals, fishing and gathering wild fruits, roots and honey.

Some of them with only two toes on each foot, in a V-shape similar to an ostrich’s foot – others had web-like feet.”

The condition in the Vadoma is caused by a mutation of chromosome number seven. What they tell us is that a dominantly inherited genetic mutation survives when it has beneficial effects – the tribe’s deformed feet may help with tree climbing