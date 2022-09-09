Ooni Takes New Wife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has married a new wife.

His new bride was welcomed to his palace on Tuesday night.

The bride, Mariam, is in her mid-30s. She is a top management executive (Administrative Manager) of Nestoil Limited; Nigeria’s largest indigenous Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Company in the oil and gas sector.

Mariam is from the prominent Anako family of Kogi State. Her mother, a retired police boss, is an active politician. She lost her dad at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former IGP Mohammed Dikko Abubakar who reigned as the boss of the Nigerian Police between (2012 to 2014).

The wedding proper has been scheduled to hold next October.