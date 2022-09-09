Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ooni Takes New Wife

September 9, 2022

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has married a new wife.

His new bride was welcomed to his palace on Tuesday night.

The bride, Mariam, is in her mid-30s. She is a top management executive (Administrative Manager) of Nestoil Limited; Nigeria’s largest indigenous Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Company in the oil and gas sector.

Mariam is from the prominent Anako family of Kogi State. Her mother, a retired police boss, is an active politician. She lost her dad at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former IGP Mohammed Dikko Abubakar who reigned as the boss of the Nigerian Police between (2012 to 2014).

The wedding proper has been scheduled to hold next October.

