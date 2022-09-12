Ifeanyi Ubah escapes assassination, his policemen gun down !

Four Police operatives were reportedly killed on Sunday at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State when suspected assailants opened fire on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the red chamber of the National Assembly, narrowly escaped death on Sunday when gunmen suspected to be assassins attacked his convoy and killed his aides and police orderlies.

The incident in Enugwu Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, saw Ubah’s vehicle riddled with bullets with bodies of some of his orderlies and aides lying dead in their cars.

Sources in the community, who do not want their names in print for security purposes, said when the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, police operatives in the convoy responded and some of the policemen were gunned down in the shoot-out.

Close ally of the senator said, “It was an attempted assassination on the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. He survived it but there are casualties. Some policemen in his convoy were killed. I just spoke with him. He is okay but he told me there are casualties.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but insisted that the casualty figure was still unknown.