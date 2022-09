Few days after Ooni of Ife took a new Queen to replace prophetess Naomi with Marian, the estranged wife too ssid she has moved on.

The ravishingly beautiful ex-wife of the king , received a honorary Phd degree from Myles University in Benin Republic and she was all philosophical.

She encourages people that no matter what they pass through, with focus, hard work and determination, their tomorrow will be better than yesterday.

She’s ecstatic that life after the palace is getting better by the day.