Professor Uju Anya speak again on sins of British Empire !

I am very happy over the awareness I’ve created 48 hours ago. The likes of Jeff Bezos and many others have reacted. Questions are now been asked about the “British Empire”.

Factually, Ojukwu and Gowon had a meeting in Ghana, to avert this sad history. But because the British empire which is now under the leadership of King Charles lll were paranoia, they influenced Gowon to go ahead simply because they don’t want another Japan in Africa.

The history books are there. “There was a country” by Chinua Achebe is there for facts!. “The Biafra story” by Frederick Forsyth and many others.

Let me also state it once again that my family was a victim. There is no family in Igbo land who did not had a share of this sad history. Till this day, there’s no apology!!.

Again, I only dropped a tweet. The Irish people celebrated it with fireworks. You can check #Irishtwitter hashtag on twitter for emphasis.

We must speak up! The Igbo needs justice!. Africa needs justice!

The 56 commonwealth countries needs justice!