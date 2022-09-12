Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
School fence collapses, crushes two children to death in Lagos

September 12, 2022

Two children, Samat Saheed and a yet-to-be-identified girl, have lost their lives when the fence of a school, Covenant Point Academy, collapsed on them at Ajose Street, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State.

the nine-year-old girl was walking past the front of the school to link her destination in the area while three-year-old Samat was playing around the fence of the school, close to his mother’s shop when the fence collapsed suddenly on them.

The fence caved in on the minors, and its impact crushed Samat’s head, killing him instantly, while the nine-year-old girl lost consciousness and reportedly died shortly after the incident.

The owner of the school had been arrested.

The building has no pillars, they just stacked blocks.

The building was not well structured at all; there was no wiring, no pillar, and nothing to hold the building together that’s why it fell easily.

