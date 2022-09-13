Ladies beware : How to use tissue paper after urinating !

Using a tissue to go to the bathroom might cause discomfort or irritation in some women. Still, ladies, please remember to wipe or wash your hands after you urinate.

According to Health line, Women should keep up with regular hygiene routines to keep infections and irritations away from their private parts.

This is because the skin in such areas is especially vulnerable.

So, after using the bathroom, women should be careful about the hygiene products they use.

If you’re a woman looking for an alternative to tissue paper after using the restroom, here are two options to consider.

Some women don’t bother to wipe their privates or clean up a themselves after using the restroom.

Defining the reasons why some people may feel ill after using tissue paper

This happens due to a misread swipe.

One should start wiping themselves off with tissues from the front, rather than the back, after using the restroom.

If you use it backwards, bacteria can move from the rectum to the sensitive female genital area. This makes it more likely that you will get an infection.

Several women have said that using tissue paper made them feel pain, discomfort, burning, and stinging. This made them worry that they might have been exposed to germs or viruses.

MAKE USE OF: