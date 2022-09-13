Student commits suicide with razor blade inside NSCDC cell

A student of Waziru Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, has reportedly committed suicide while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The diploma student identified as Victor Musa from Zuru, Kebbi State, was said to have killed himself with a razor blade in the NSCDC cell where he was detained alone.

The incident “occurred within the hours of 3 O’clock to 4pm on Sunday”.

The source explained that, upon seeing Umaru in a pool of his blood, NSCDC officials rushed the deceased to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital Birnin Kebbi, where he was confirmed death.

The source revealed that the deceased Victor Musa “was brought on Saturday night to NSCDC office by his relative for a safe keeping” as part of efforts to rescue him from drug abuse.