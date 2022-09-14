Royal father overpowers kidnappers, escapes ..how it happened !

Eze Joel Udenkwo, has regained freedom from kidnappers den, in a courageous and heroic manner !

Eze Udenkwo was abducted in front of his office, Udekings Electronic Plaza, on the busy Tetlow Road Owerri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at about 7pm.

With the intention to kill him ,after collecting the Ransome,

two hatchet men with sharp cutlasses took him to him to a river with the intention to cut off his head, but, courageously, he overpowered them, pushing them into the river at about 10pm and dived into the river and swam to safety.

He was later picked up by the DSS who were invited by the villagers. He has minor physical injuries.”

He returned on Tuesday to Isiala Umudi in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State, where he is tge traditional ruler.

The kidnappers had agreed to get the ransom reduced to N12 million and later kill him. Thinking that the ransom had been paid.

The abductors contacted the family on Sunday at about 4pm demanding N200 million.