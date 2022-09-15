Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
35 medals from best African team excite President Buhari

Nigeria won 12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze — a total of 35 medals — at the games.

The Nigerian team also finished as the best-ranked African country on the medals table, placing 7th.

Tobi Amusan, who won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles and world record holder, was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Other medallists including Ese Brume, Blessing Oborodudu, Oluwafemiayo Folashade, Taiwo Liadi, Ikechukwu Obichukwu, Bose Omolayo, Favour Ofili, Nasiru Sule, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Ebikewenimo Welson, Hannah Rueben, and Elizabeth Oshoba were also given national honours.

