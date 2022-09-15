Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Buhari appoints Administrator for Amnesty Program

Buhari appoints Administrator for Amnesty Program

YouNews September 15, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 41 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Program.

The appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983. He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

Gen Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer, and is alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Tinubu condemns Opinion poll claiming Obi’s leading

The attention of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has been drawn to a poll conducted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.