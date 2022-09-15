Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
EFCC arrest owners of Yahoo academy in Benin

September 15, 2022

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested two owners of yahoo schools and seven other suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

Disclosing this in a terse statement on Thursday, the EFCC stated that two of the arrested suspects run Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK) in Benin City.

The yahoo school owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their “students” were arrested on Tuesday at their centres following actionable intelligence by the Commission, the EFCC said.

The Commission named Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip as the seven other suspects.

Items recovered from the suspects according to the Commission include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.

