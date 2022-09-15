Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Fashola condemns Students for protesting on expressway

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, blamed the recent traffic on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on the attitude of some drivers and the weather condition which slowed down the progress of work on the remaining six-kilometre to be completed.

He added that: “I also heard that some aggrieved students, under the aegis of NANS, are also going on to the road in order to protest.

” My respectful view is that that is not helpful at all to the citizens. The right to protest is a very well protected right in our Constitution, but it does not include the right to inflict pain and inconvenience on other people.

“So, whilst their protests can go on, they should refrain from blocking the road in order to do their protest, that in itself is a violation of law, if they are well advised.”

