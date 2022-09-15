Rally for Tinubu attracts large turn out on a weekday, In Ibadan

Some supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, held a solidarity walk in Ibadan, Oyo State, to show their support for him ahead of the 2023 election.

The walk could attract such a large turn out on a weekday, though opponents are claiming that the participants were rented !

The “Asiwaju Walk” is coming barely 48 hours after presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku visited Ibadan for a meeting with the PDP stakeholders in South-West