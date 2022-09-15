Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Rally for Tinubu attracts large turn out on a weekday, In Ibadan

Rally for Tinubu attracts large turn out on a weekday, In Ibadan

YouNews September 15, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

Some supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, held a solidarity walk in Ibadan, Oyo State, to show their support for him ahead of the 2023 election.

The walk could attract such a large turn out on a weekday, though opponents are claiming that the participants were rented !

The “Asiwaju Walk” is coming barely 48 hours after presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku visited Ibadan for a meeting with the PDP stakeholders in South-West

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

EFCC arrest owners of Yahoo academy in Benin

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested two owners ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.