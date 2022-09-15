Ukraine President Zelensky in ghastly auto crash escapes death by inch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has escaped death in a car accident now being investigated by the country’s authorities. He emerged with injuries deemed not serious from a car collision in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the president’s press secretary, “a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles.”

Medics accompanying Zelensky gave emergency aid to the car’s driver and transferred him to an ambulance, it said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.