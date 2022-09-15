Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ukraine President Zelensky in ghastly auto crash escapes death by inch

Ukraine President Zelensky in ghastly auto crash escapes death by inch

YouNews September 15, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 14 Views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has escaped death in a car accident now being investigated by the country’s authorities. He emerged with injuries deemed not serious from a car collision in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the president’s press secretary, “a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles.”

Medics accompanying Zelensky gave emergency aid to the car’s driver and transferred him to an ambulance, it said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Houses, Vehicles Burnt Over ‘Obaship’ Tussle In Ogun State

Three persons have died, houses and vehicles razed as interested parties clashed over who becomes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.