10 Lawyers ask court to stop rally for Obi in Lagos

Ten plaintiffs, including nine lawyers, have asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the Labour Party (LP), its candidates, and supporters from conducting an #EndSARS rally, tagged ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’ on October 1, 2022, or any other date in Lagos State.

They asked the court to restrain the LP, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure, and their loyalists from holding the rally, until the hearing and determination of their Motion-On-Notice of September 12, 2022.

The plaintiffs are Adedotun Ajulo Esq., Salamatu Suleiman Lewi Esq., Hakeem Ijaduola Esq., Ogunbona Akinpelu Esq., Owolabi K. Oluwaseun Esq., Mogbojuri Kayode Esq., Wuyep Mantim Nadom Esq., Dimimu Mabel Esq., Kolawole Salami Esq., and Wale Abe Lawrence.

The 1st to 10th defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 are Obi, LP, Baba-Ahmed, Abure, the Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Director-General (Department of State Services), Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State, and the Governor of Lagos State.

They filed an ex parte motion before Justice Daniel Osiagor through their counsel Mr. Dada Awosika, SAN, leading Temilolu Adamolekun, and others.

The plaintiffs argued that a repeat or celebration of the “infamous” #EndSARS protest of 2020 under the political guise of ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’ will cause a breakdown of peace and will result in post-traumatic stress disorder for them and the public.

They prayed the court for “an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants; their associates and loyalists from conducting the scheduled #EndSARS rally tagged as the #Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally on the 1st of October, 2020 or any other subsequent date, at the Lekki Toll Gate until the hearing and determination of the Motion-On-Notice dated the 12 Day of September, 2022;

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants and thier loyalists from further planning and promoting the Scheduled END SARS Rally tagged as the ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’…

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 5th 6th, 7th Defendants from allowing or granting permissions to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants, their agents, and the organizers of ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’ at the behest of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants from carrying out the said anniversary on the 1st of October, 2022 and any other subsequent date…

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 8th Defendant (LCC) from granting permission to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants; their agents, privies, allies, and loyalists, to make use of the Lekki Toll Gate or any space under and within the control of the 8th Defendant for carrying out the said anniversary on the 1st of October, 2022 and any other subsequent date…”

Justice Osiagor, however, directed the plaintiffs to put all the defendants on notice, following Awosika’s application.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the hearing of substantive motion till September 23, 2022.