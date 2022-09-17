119 princes jostle for Alaafin stool,10 shortlisted

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The race for who becomes the next Oba of Oyo is getting hotter by the day, many a jostling

YOUNEWS can authoritatively tell you that but it has been prune down .

About 119 princes had indicated an interest in occupying the stool of Alaafin but many were disqualified.

No fewer than ten contestants for the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo have been shortlisted by the Oyomesi.

The Oyomesi is the traditional council in the ancient town.

The position of the Alaafin became vacant as a result of the transition of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Oba Adeyemi died in April this year at the age of 83.

