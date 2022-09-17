6 Non Sexual Ways Couples Can Stimulate Their Relationship

Some believe sex is the best way to create intimacy in relationship, however, there are non-sexual ways to stimulate even a more lasting relationship.

Indeed, sex and intimacy are two very different things, and one is more influential than the other in creating success in a long-term relationship. Here are six non-sexual ways couples can build up their relationship.

(1) Express gratitude

Every night, express gratitude for one thing your partner did that day no matter how small the act may appear to be. Share fond memories and discuss the future you are looking forward to having together you will be surprised how this non-sexual act can build your relationship.

(2) Don’t forget to communicate

Communication is obviously an essential pillar of intimacy. Ultimately, you must communicate your needs if they’re not being met because your partner isn’t a mind reader. Creating intimacy outside of the bedroom will help you connect inside the bedroom.

(3) Exercise together

Remember that couples who sweat together stay together. Therefore, both of you can schedule to have physical exercise together once in a while.

You will be surprised to know the extent the simple exercise and this non-sexual act would go in solidifying the relationship.

(4) Practice reminisce

Reminiscing about your first date or the first time you slept together is a trick that can help in bringing couples together more and create a healthier love among them.

(5) Staring into each other’s eye

Spend not less than four uninterrupted minutes staring into each other’s eyes without talking, and then reflect on the experience and see how even if a non-sexual act, it builds your relationship.

(6) Massage before bed

Give each other a ten-minute massage before bed and it would surprise you what the result will be in your attempt to reconnect with your spouse or build a closer intimacy.