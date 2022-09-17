Chinese man stabs Buhari’s daughter dead, for dumping him to marry Nigerian Suitor

A Chinese national, Mr Geng on Friday evening fought his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend, stabbed her to death.

The ex-girlfriend a daughter of one Mr Buhari was a resident of Janbulo area of Kano metropolis.

The deceased’s mom confirm the incident, reporting that Mr Geng came to their house and knocked at the door frantically around 8pm, and later forced himself into the house around 9pm.

“When we got tired of his knocking, I went out to tell him to keep off our house, but he pushed .

Once inside the house, the Chinese national pushed his way through into the room of Ummukulsum and stabbed her to death

“We then began shouting and neighbours came to our rescue and apprehended him.

“She was immediately taken to hospital where she was later certified dead.”

Insiders said Geng has been dating Ummukulsum for years before she dumped him to marry a Nigerian suitor.

Her marriage crashed recently after her husband discovered her chats with Mr Geng in her phone and suspected they were still dating.

After the divorce, Mr Geng returned again, but Ms Buhari rejected his overtures.