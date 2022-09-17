Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Court OKs PDP’s prayer, stops LG election by APC govt

Court OKs PDP’s prayer, stops LG election by APC govt

YouNews September 17, 2022

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, state capital of Osun has ordered the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, to stop its preparation for the conduct of local government elections.

This is coming after the commission commenced training for its ad hoc staff for the October 15 local government elections.

The People Democratic Party, PDP, Osun chapter had approach the court to stop the process alleging that it was needless for the Governor Gboyega Oyetola led government to conduct the lection now.

