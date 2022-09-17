Eureka!..Wike signs law enabling female to inherit family property

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has signed into law, The Female Inheritance Bill of Rivers State.

The Law was formally known as “The Rivers State Prohibition of the Curtailment of Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022.”

Wike expressed displeasure at how most cultures, particularly in the state, do not encourage what can engender growth among the people.

He wondered why women are deprived from sharing in the inheritance of their families when they are often the most useful members of the society in comparison to most male children.

The Governor asserted that the law is important to the development of the state as it would enable its people to actualise their potentials, seeing as women would be allowed by law to inherit their entitlements.

“I don’t know why it’s a taboo; because one is female, you’re not entitled to inherit what belongs to your father.

It is not you who decides whether you will have a girl or you’ll have a boy, it is God.

“So, put yourself in their shoes today where, by the mercy of God, you have three children and they’re all girls and you struggle in life to see what you can keep for your children.

“Tomorrow, one of their uncles comes, and says, ‘my friend, girls don’t inherit their father’s property’. With all their efforts in life, somebody comes to discriminate against them, why? We have even found out that women are more useful to us than even the men.

“The day, you’re getting old and dying you’ll know that you need more daughters than men. They will leave their husbands house and come to take care of you”.

Wike urged women not to be afraid of any threat from members of their families concerning inheritance.

He asked them to stand up for their rights and challenge any discrimination against them in court, using the law in order to access their entitlements.