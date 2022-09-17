Just released rapper Ice Prince open up on ‘freedom’

For the first time since being released on bond following an assault accusation, well-known rapper Ice Prince has posted to Twitter.

The musician acknowledged the value of freedom in a message sent a few hours ago on his Twitter page. It was all he tweeted:

“FREEDOM IS PRICELESS”.

On September 8, the rapper was released from the Ikoyi correctional facility after spending about six nights there.

Ice Prince is facing three counts of assault, obstructing a police officer from carrying out his statutory duties, and kidnapping.

The court had previously granted him bail in the amount of N500,000 with two sureties.

According to police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, the rapper was arrested for driving without license plates.

Hundeyin claimed Ice Prince assaulted him and threatened him.

