The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that, from next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets would be shut down till further notice.

This is as a result of reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the markets.

LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, noted that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.