Lagos govt impounds 4,694 motorcycles, convicts 1,490 offenders

Statistics obtained from the Lagos State Police Command have shown that 1,490 persons consisting of miscreants, street traders, traffic offenders, among others, have been convicted for various offences in the state.

The convicts were among the 1,709 suspects arrested by policemen for various offences in the state between June 1 and September 9, 2022, a period in which the Lagos State Government reviewed the state traffic law guiding the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

The review, among other reasons, came on the heels of the lynching of a sound engineer, David Imoh, by suspected commercial motorcyclists in the Lekki area of the state.

The government extended the ban to four more LGAs consisting of Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin, on August 18.

In the statistics obtained from the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, enforcement of the ban on motorcycle operations between June 1 and September 9, 2022, led to the impoundment of 4,694 motorcycles from recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists.

In June 2022, 1,885 motorcycles were impounded for contravening the ban. A decline was recorded in July with 1,501 motorcycles impounded while August and September saw the impoundment of 1,029 and 279 motorcycles respectively.