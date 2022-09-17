Nigeria To Phase Out Kerosene Usage By 2030 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the federal government’s plan to phase out kerosene consumption by 2030 when gas supply would have been total.

Buhari made the pronouncement in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed, President Buhari emphasised that long-term greenhouse emissions have resulted in hotter temperatures, more severe rainstorms, increased drought and food security issues.

“To tackle this issue, the government has set plans in motion to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions from Nigeria. More specifically, by 2030, we aim to eliminate kerosene lighting as well as short-lived pollutants in the oil and gas sector,” he said.