Simon Godwin Idoko, 29, a First Class Graduate of Pure and Applied Chemistry from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto State, has been declared ineligible a few days after graduating from the National Youth and Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Simon, who reportedly took JAMB six times before being admitted to his first degree, worked as a graduate assistant at Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu State prior to his death.