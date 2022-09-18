Ex-NASS Clerk’s son arrested over death of Sen. Kabiru Gaya’s son

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested Abdul, the son of the former Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, in connection with the alleged murder of Sadiq Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, son of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya representing Kano South.

Ezrel Tabiowo posted the story on his Facebook page. Tabiowo is a staff member in the Office of the Senate President.

Sadiq reportedly passed on yesterday (September 16, 2022) in Abuja.

Although the cause of his death was not known to the public, the family announced his sudden demise.

A family source who spoke to a our reporter said that the deceased didn’t die from a natural cause, raising concerns that he must have been murdered.

The source reliably hinted our source that the son of the former Clerk to the National Assembly who is a friend of the deceased has been apprehended by the Police in connection to the death.

He further narrated that the suspect Abdul alongside two other friends had reported to the family the death of Sadiq who took the corpse to the hospital claiming that he drowned in a pool in a Hotel in the city.

However, a close examination of the deceased body by family members showed some bruises on his body and his head swollen with blood rushing out of his mouth.

● Promoting suspicion that he was murdered.

Irked by this, the family reported the case to the police for justice to be served.

The family suspected that he was attacked by Abdul and his friends as a result he gave up the ghost.

According to the source, it was on this premise the son of the former Clark was arrested.

The source further learnt that upon his arrest the police carried out a search in his residence and recover a firearm.

It was further learnt that the late son of the former Governor of Kano has been having a running battle with the son of the former Clark over some personal disagreement.