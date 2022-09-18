Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Osinbajo Off To London To Represent Nigeria @ Queen’s Funeral

Osinbajo Off To London To Represent Nigeria @ Queen’s Funeral

YouNews September 18, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 17 Views

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday depart Abuja for London to represent Nigeria at a number of events on Sunday and Monday, including the State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Prof. Osinbajo departs Abuja today and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” a statement signed by the VP’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, read on Saturday.

Until her demise, she was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch, reigning for 70 years.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Buhari travels to attend 77th UN General Assembly on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, Sunday, September 18, for New York, United States to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.