UK debunks barring Zimbabwe President from Queen’s funeral

The British Embassy in Harare on Thursday said a letter purportedly sent by Buckingham Palace denying President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe access to attend the Queen’s funeral is fake.

The embassy made this known through its Twitter handle saying, “President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.”

“The letter below is fake,” it said, attaching a copy of the letter making the rounds on social media.

The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, on Friday, posted a picture of Mr Mnangagwa signing the condolence book at the embassy.

Mr Mnangagwa also posted on his official Twitter account, a photo of him signing and posing with the ambassador.

The claims was that he was ban for political reason :

King Charles III has denied the request of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mnangagwa had earlier in a condolence letter to the king requested to attend the funeral of the Queen despite not being included in the list of world leaders that had been invited to the funeral by Buckingham Palace.

The King, in a statement by the deputy to the Senior Correspondence Officer, Miss Jennie Vine, and obtained stated that the Zimbabwean President’s request was denied over reports of violation of human rights in his country.

The statement read in part, “His Majesty King Charles III, has asked me to inform you that President Mnangagwa’s request cannot be granted as it would go against the restrictions, including those of travel that the United Kingdom has in place with regards to many of the Zimbabwean governmental leadership and those connected to them. There is also concern at the confirmed reports of non-adherence to respecting human rights occurring in Zimbabwe.

“As you stated in your additional letter, other world leaders, including those from Africa, have been invited and we note your concern that President Mnangagwa has not been invited and for good international relations you feel he should be, however the restrictions still apply.”