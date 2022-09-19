All occupants of Bus (19) burnt, perish in Abuja multiple auto crash

A fatal crash has claimed 19 lives and injured eight persons in the early hours of Sunday.

It happened along the Gwagwalada-Lokoja Highway, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The accident which involved two Toyota Hiace Buses with registration numbers MUB-30 LG, DWR-985XJ, and a Citroen trailer, had a total of 31 people comprising 11 males, one female, and 19 others.

Out of the 31 victims, eight people comprising seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition.

The Toyota Hiace Bus with REG NO: MUB- 30 LG, which was on a high speed, crashed into a Citroen trailer on motion and immediately went into flames, thereby, burning the entire occupants of the vehicle to death.

In the same vein, the second bus also crashed into the already crashed bus from behind and caught fire.

“One of the buses was said to have transited all the way from Takai, Kano State, heading to Benin, Edo State.

While the Citroen trailer loaded with chicken feed from Zaria, Kaduna State, was on its way to deliver the commodities in Akwa Ibom State.

“The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the combine teams of Zebra 6 Yangoji and patrol team of the Nigeria Police Force.

The injured victims were rescued and taken to Rhema hospital, Kwali, while one of the identified male corpse, was deposited at Kwali General Hospital Mortuary.

The 19 corpses burnt beyond recognition,( due to the fire intensity ) have been taken by rescue operatives of Zebra 6 Yangoji.”