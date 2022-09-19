Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Best way to trace missing or stolen phone.. 6 Steps to follow

September 19, 2022

If your mobile phone get lost, miss placed or stolen, you can trace it on your own, without involving the police !

Please, be aware thst each phone carries a unique
IMEI no. i.e. International Mobile Equipment Identity No which can be used to track it anywhere in the world.

This is how it works:

  1. Dial *#06# from your mobile.
  2. Your mobile phone shows a unique 15 digit.
  3. Note down this number at a secure place except in your mobile phone itself as this is the number which will help trace your phone in case of theft.
  4. Once stolen, just E-mail this 15 digit IMEI No. to cop@vsnl.net with details as stated below:

Your name:________
Address:__________
Phone model:_____
Make:_____________
Last used No.:_____
E-mail for communication:_ Missed date:___________
IMEI No :___________

5.Your Mobile will be traced within next 24 hours via a complex system of GPRS and internet, You will find where your hand set is being operated and the new user’s No. will be sent to your email.

  1. After this, you can inform the Police with the details you now have.

