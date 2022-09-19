Best way to trace missing or stolen phone.. 6 Steps to follow

If your mobile phone get lost, miss placed or stolen, you can trace it on your own, without involving the police !
Please, be aware thst each phone carries a unique
IMEI no. i.e. International Mobile Equipment Identity No which can be used to track it anywhere in the world.
This is how it works:
- Dial *#06# from your mobile.
- Your mobile phone shows a unique 15 digit.
- Note down this number at a secure place except in your mobile phone itself as this is the number which will help trace your phone in case of theft.
- Once stolen, just E-mail this 15 digit IMEI No. to cop@vsnl.net with details as stated below:
Your name:________
Address:__________
Phone model:_____
Make:_____________
Last used No.:_____
E-mail for communication:_ Missed date:___________
IMEI No :___________
5.Your Mobile will be traced within next 24 hours via a complex system of GPRS and internet, You will find where your hand set is being operated and the new user’s No. will be sent to your email.
- After this, you can inform the Police with the details you now have.