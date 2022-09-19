Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Exclusive details: Mrs Bassey dies in car crash, chasing husband & girlfriend

September 19, 2022

Married for some years.They were both Lawyers. Between them they had three boys.

On Sunday ( Yesterday) Mrs Bassey saw her husband Mr Sonnie Bassey leaving the Spar shopping mall in Calabar with a female companion.

She suddenly reversed and tried to block the husband’s car from leaving the mall, the man maneuvered out of her path and hit the Murtala Mohammed highway. She gave them a hot chase and tried to double cross her husband’s car, she lost control and had a crash.

Her husband took her to the hospital but alas she was already dead. Overcome with grief and regret the husband crying profusely begged her dead body for forgiveness. Asking her to come back to life and take care of their three boys.

