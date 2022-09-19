Funke Akindele says, Traffic offences penalty in Lagos is inhumane

Actress turned politician Funke Akindele, deputy governor glagbearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in Lagos said that “taking ones means of livelihood in the name of penalty for traffic offences is inhumane

Funke Akindele said this in an Instagram post on Sunday adding that the visit was not aimed at encouraging people to break the law.

Earlier, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor knocked the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State chapter for criticising their visit to a widow Dorothy and her son Osinachi Ndukwe whose mini-bus was recently auctioned by the state for breaking traffic law.

Jandor and his running mate Funke visited the family on Saturday. Jandor told them that although he was not encouraging disregard for the state’s laws, he believes a penalty should not take away people’s means of livelihood.

But the APC in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman Seye Oladejo said the PDP candidates “have graduated from playing politics with human lives to blatantly encouraging the break down of law and order in our dear state.”

In a counter statement, spokesman for the JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye, said the APC was “demonising the act of succour being given to the victims of their anti-people policies.”