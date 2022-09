Gully erosion in a community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has swallowed a two-storey building and a four-bedroom bungalow after a torrential rain that lasted for over 16 hours on Saturday.

The two-storey building belonged to an indigene living outside the country, while the other belonged to another indigene, residing at home.

These incidents happened at Amaewu, Umueze, and Amamba Uzuakoli.