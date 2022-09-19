Heavy traffics, as Students Protest @ Lagos Airport, Air Travellers Trek

National Association of Nigerian Students blocked access roads to airport to protest unresolved strike of Academic Staff Of Union of Universities, ASUU.

Some Nigerian students have defied the rain and the threat of a showdown from the police to protest at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Monday.

The protest affected vehicular movement and also saw some travellers trekking with their luggage.

Air travellers were forced to trek to get to the airport due to the blockade of the road by some students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, protesting the strike of their lecturers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike since February 14.

Due to the protest, travellers trekked to the airport.

Meanwhile, some Lagosians have been making brisk business out of helping travellers carry their luggage to the airport.

