I’m the next President of Nigeria, no two ways about it. – Tinubu

September 19, 2022

Emi lokan exponent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has for the umpteenth times say he is the next president of Nigeria.

“Insha Allah, I am the next President of Nigeria, no two ways about it. It’s already clear that Nigerians all over the country are strongly behind me right from the East, West North and South. I have no rival and I don’t see any rival at all in the forthcoming elections.

” All I see is noise makers, people without political structures and some baby politicians running up and down simply because the constitution gave them that little privilege to try their luck via contesting for an election”

