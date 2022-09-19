Jandor, funke Akindele knocked for visit to victims of Lagos auctioned vehicles

Jandor , Funke Akindele visit victims of Lagos auctioned vehicles, lampoons violation of traffic laws, condemns govt for inhuman punishment

The People’s Governor, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele visited Mr. Lateef Kolapo and Mr. Osinachi Ndukwe, two of the victims of the recently auctioned 134 cars impounded for traffic offences by the Lagos State Government.

The state government on Thursday auctioned 134 impounded vehicles at the Taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja.

Lateef Kolapo claimed that his vehicle was driven by his mechanic while he was ill and hospitalized. Osinachi Ndukwe said he was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment for driving against the traffic and the vehicle was impounded. During his jail term, he lost his three-year-old daughter due to non-availability of funds to cater for her health. After serving the jail term, his bus was auctioned and his means of survival gone.

JANDOR commiserated with Osinachi for his loss but kicked against reckless driving and violation of traffic laws. He however condemned the State government for the harsh punishment of taking the offenders means of livelihood.

The People’s Governor assured the residents of the state that violation of traffic laws will also not be condoned when he emerge as the governor of the state in the 2023 guber election but any legislation that takes away means of livelihood of the offenders will be reviewed.

He later gifted the victims with cash support to ameliorate their condition.

Now, jador critics are saying…

“This Awori man, and PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Jandor and his Deputy Funke Akindele went to apologize to one of the traffic offenders whose vehicle was auctioned by LASG today with cameras in tow.

Commiserating with a lawbreaker?

A snapshot of what Lagos will look like if they win the election? Or is this just about politics?