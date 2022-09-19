Jibes, counter, comments as Tinubu naps @ Emir of Gombe’s palace

Those claiming Bola Ahmed Tinubu is old and tired to be the president got a boost for their thinking hours ago.

He was caught with camera, dozing off at an event !

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu dozed into a nap on Saturday during a meeting with the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, in what could further suggest frailty of his health.

Mr Tinubu was in Gombe primarily to attend the wedding of Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya, son of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. He then stopped by for a brief homage and political meeting at the Emir’s Palace, accompanied by political bigwigs that included Senate President Ahmed Lawan and federal cabinet secretary Boss Mustapha.

Tinubu and his allies were at the palace to seek support of the top northern monarch for his 2023 presidential ambition.

As the meeting got underway, Mr Tinubu was captured sleeping while Mr Lawan was holding the microphone addressing attendees at the emir’s living room.

It was not immediately clear why Mr Tinubu dozed off, but speculations are rife on social media about the development, with critics saying it marked another evidence of his weakness while his supporters said he was barely ‘meditating’.

His handlers are however saying ,Being momentarily tired is normal .It is NatureCalls

“Is it a crime to catch a nap? Especially for someone that has been on the road consulting in different states for almost a month now! Everything is a joke to you guys.”

Even me, a young man in his prime battle insomnia. I find it difficult going back to sleep (at night) once anything wakes me up. And of course sometimes, I struggle with fatigue during the day. That’s no sickness, it’s just nature.

So, if Asiwaju has insomnia, then his handlers/physician should give him a sleeping therapy by 10pm if there is no meeting to attend to. By 6am, the man will be fresh and fit to go for straight 15 hours of activities.

It’s no biggie, it happens to the best of us…

Much Ado About Nothing… taking a nap, and what’s the big deal. Anyway it happens in our daily lives that you never know who real enemy is until you decide to take a step further and beyond the very point you are…that is when you see them… Pull Down Syndrome (PDS). They never see anything good in you again, every step you make will be condemned and ever other thing you do will always be criticized. You can only survive this by sheer doggedness and the antidote; Never Look Back (NLB).